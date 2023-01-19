Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 72,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 223,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,104,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

