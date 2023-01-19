Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $149,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,007 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,172,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $57,125,000 after acquiring an additional 66,088 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,518 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,934 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $19,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.2 %

NXPI stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $220.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

