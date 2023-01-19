Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

