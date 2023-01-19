Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65, Yahoo Finance reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 5.7 %

HWC stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after acquiring an additional 286,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 129.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

