DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Moderna worth $27,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 14,182.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $197.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,357,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,526,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,899 shares of company stock valued at $77,600,886 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

