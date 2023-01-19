Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Target were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TGT opened at $160.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

