The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $132.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.51.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.