Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

