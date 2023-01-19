Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 178 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.9 %

TSCO opened at $214.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day moving average of $205.15. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.06.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

