Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 19,194 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,194 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 118.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,106 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $53,751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,619,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,757,000 after purchasing an additional 620,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.54 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.