CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 3.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Chevron Trading Down 1.8 %

CVX stock opened at $177.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $342.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.