DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 19,014 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,509 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 19,014 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Illumina were worth $20,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Illumina by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.84.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $205.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $394.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.