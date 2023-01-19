Kendall Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,530,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $178.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $213.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.96 and a 200-day moving average of $178.57.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

