DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 92,120 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,120 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

