Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 176 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Illumina by 9.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Illumina by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $205.84 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $394.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

