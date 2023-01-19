Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.62.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

