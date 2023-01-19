Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,584,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after buying an additional 664,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,309,000 after buying an additional 89,875 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

