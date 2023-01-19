Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,254 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

