Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,955 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Moderna by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after purchasing an additional 973,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

Moderna Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $197.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,318,248.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $7,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,318,248.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,899 shares of company stock worth $77,600,886 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

