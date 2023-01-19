Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,053,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,080,000 after buying an additional 314,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

