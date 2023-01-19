Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $16,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $202,587,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,403 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,836,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $183,292,000 after purchasing an additional 108,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 308,364 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.61 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

