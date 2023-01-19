DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,733 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $105.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

