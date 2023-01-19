Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.92 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -418.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $63.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.