Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of APA by 657.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on APA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

