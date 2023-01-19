Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $29.56 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $374.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

