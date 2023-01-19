Clear Street Markets LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 577,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,211,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after buying an additional 251,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 110.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,760,000 after purchasing an additional 229,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day moving average is $184.62. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

