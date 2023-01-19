The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 781,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,185 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $215,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,167,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after buying an additional 408,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.67. The stock has a market cap of $331.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $374.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

