Summit X LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit X LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $323.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $374.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

