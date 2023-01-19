Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,912 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Signature Bank worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $9,616,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,840,000 after buying an additional 144,352 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James downgraded Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens downgraded Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.86.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $118.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $155.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $106.81 and a 1-year high of $367.29.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

