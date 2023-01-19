The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $323.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $331.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $374.67.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.