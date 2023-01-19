Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $177.23 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $342.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.