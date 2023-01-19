Assetmark Inc. Has $686,000 Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,005,000 after buying an additional 306,062 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,044,000 after buying an additional 378,506 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,742,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,677,000 after buying an additional 69,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,984,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,508,000 after purchasing an additional 381,204 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.50.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

