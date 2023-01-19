Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 1,021 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,021 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $123.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.