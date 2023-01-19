Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,068.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $917.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $881.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.05 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.