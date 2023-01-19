Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Stock Down 1.8 %

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of NEM opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

