Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,641,901.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares in the company, valued at $425,641,901.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,899 shares of company stock valued at $77,600,886. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

MRNA opened at $197.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.40. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

