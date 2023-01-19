Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $247,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,340 shares of company stock worth $1,643,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

