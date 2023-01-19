Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $181.39 and last traded at $181.50. Approximately 64,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 821,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,415,077,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,446,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

