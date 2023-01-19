Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 43 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 89,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $351.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

