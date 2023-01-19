Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.81.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

