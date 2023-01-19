DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 71,188 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71,188 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $76,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in General Electric by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in General Electric by 7.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 12.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GE opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

See Also

