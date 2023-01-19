DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.92%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

