Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 1,648 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in State Street by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,860,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

State Street Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

