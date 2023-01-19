Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 970 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

