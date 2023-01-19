Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 86 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $315.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $333.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.