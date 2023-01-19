Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

