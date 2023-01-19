Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,392 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,080 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 57,072 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 40.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 622.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 27,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 36.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,153. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

