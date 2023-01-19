Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.59 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

