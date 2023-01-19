Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.13% of Enovis worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Enovis by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.61 and a beta of 1.99. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $134.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.75 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENOV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovis news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

