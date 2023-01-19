Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,706 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

